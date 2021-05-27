European Union mulls fresh sanctions on Belarus as more planes canceled

Meanwhile, an Air France flight between Paris and Moscow was canceled on Wednesday as it required "a new authorization from the Russian authorities to enter their territory" in order to bypass Belarusian airspace, the airline said in a statement.

"Consequently, the return flight AF1155 is also cancelled," the airline said, adding that customers have been offered a postponement or refunds.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested to reporters on Wednesday that the Russian government believed Belarusian officials' reasoning for instructing the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk.

When asked whether the Kremlin has received an appeal from Sapega's mother for help, Peskov said he was unaware of one.

"I only know that it was announced in the media. Of course, all consular protection, legal protection will be provided for a Russian citizen. Our foreign ministry said this," he said.

"The Belarusian side said that charges were brought against her in connection with, the participation in, illegal actions and so on. In addition, we saw her confessions. But in any case, she has the right to a defense, and of course, all the necessary assistance will be provided to ensure her legal protection."