Europe's 4 Visegrad nations lift some travel restrictions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Europe's four Visegrad countries on Friday lifted travel restrictions between the Czech Republic and Hungary for people vaccinated against COVID-19 and discussed how to cooperate to boost tourism.

The foreign ministers' meeting in Lodz, central Poland, was hosted by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and included foreign ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Poland currently holds the rotating annual leadership of the four Visegrad nations. Hungary will take over on July 1.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said close cooperation of the four economies, which had been among Europe's most vibrant before the pandemic, will “assure a quick restart of our economies.”

Szijjarto said vaccinated people can travel between the Czech Republic and Hungary starting Saturday. Such travel is already possible between the Czech Republic and Poland.

“Vaccination gives us security and such people should be able to have normal lives and travel," Szijjarto told reporters.

He said Hungary, which has been criticized by the European Union for policies that it has called undemocratic, is a supporter of a strong Europe that respects Christian values and a sense of unity.