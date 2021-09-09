Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper

Higher inflation across the globe has raised questions about whether central banks will eventually need to tighten monetary policy to cool off the economy. In the ECB’s case, inflation of 3% in August exceeds the bank’s goal of 2%, but Lagarde said that is mostly due to temporary factors that sooner or later should ease. The bank foresees inflation of 1.7% next year and 1.5% in 2023, still below its target.

The eurozone economy emerged from recession in the second quarter with growth of 2.2% and a number of economic indicators show activity is picking up strongly. Europe’s recovery initially lagged those in the U.S. and China due in part to initial short supply of vaccines in early 2021. But Europe has since made progress and reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population, although there are wide differences among countries. Retail foot traffic has already returned to pre-pandemic levels, and indexes of business activity show a strong expansion after a double-dip recession at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

While the current picture is brighter, the recovery faces hurdles from supplier bottlenecks like a semiconductor shortage that has clipped auto production, and also the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has led to fears a fourth wave could mean more trouble for the economy this winter.