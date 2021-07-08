Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has adopted a new approach to managing the economy that would tolerate transitory periods of consumer inflation moderately above its 2% goal — and take greater account of climate change in its forecasting and stimulus programs.

The central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said it was replacing its previous inflation goal of “below but close to” 2% annual inflation. The new target is described as a “symmetric” 2%.

That means it would allow a "transitory period” of above-target inflation. In theory, that would give the bank space to maintain low interest rates and stimulus programs such as bond purchases with newly created money for a longer period of time.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the new goal would give the bank more room to take “especially forceful and persistent action” in the event of an unexpected economic crisis. Such room to maneuver is especially important when market rates are close to zero, as they are now in many instances. That means the economy could more easily slip into deflation, a crippling downward spiral of prices and falling investment, without decisive central bank intervention.