Europe's human rights body seeks probe into Czech Roma death

PRAGUE (AP) — Europe’s main human rights body on Wednesday demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the death of a Roma man who died after a Czech police officer responding to a call over an altercation knelt on his neck.

Police say the man's death last week was due to a drug overdose. But Roma activists reject that explanation and are planning a protest rally in Prague later Wednesday.

Some compare the incident to the killing of George Floyd, a Black American man who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, according to prosecutors.

The Council of Europe said in a statement Wednesday that the police action was “alarming and raises numerous questions about the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

Three police officers were involved in Saturday's incident in the northern city of Teplice.

Video footage shows one of them kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes. The man, who has not been formally named, later died in an ambulance. Police said a drug overdose was preliminary determined by a doctor as the cause of death.

Police deny wrongdoing. Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said he stands by them.