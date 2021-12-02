Europe's migrant crisis dominates pope's Cyprus-Greece trip

“It was like a gift,” said one of the Syrian migrants who come to Italy after Francis’ 2016 visit to Lesbos, Malak Abo. Now, Abo works at a donation center run by the Catholic Sant’Egidio charity group in Rome that helped facilitate his 2016 transfer.

In divided Nicosia, Francis will immediately come face-to-face with the reality of the island's ethnic cleave, which is also helping to fuel its migration influx. Francis will be staying in the Vatican nunciature, or embassy, which is located in the U.N.-controlled buffer zone that divides the island between the Greek Cypriot south and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes the Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the north. U.N.-led efforts to resume reunification talks are proceeding at a snails-pace amid a Greek Cypriot rejection of Turkish Cypriot call for a two-state deal.

Around 80% of all migrants in Cyprus first arrive in the north and then cross the porous U.N. green line to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south, which is a member of the European Union. The Cypriot government claims that Turkey systematically sends asylum-seekers to the breakaway north so that they then pressure the island’s southern government.