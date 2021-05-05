EU's Brexit chief eyes a role in French presidential vote

“I’m a Savoyard and proud of it. A highlander, and I’m used to long hikes in the mountains, to be careful where I put my feet. A hike can be dangerous, and we have to keep an eye on the summit, even if it’s sometimes to see the horizon,” Barnier told France Inter radio this week.

That tenacity served him well, and it is likely to be tested again as he seeks to reunite a conservative “The Republicans” movement that is barely a shadow of the political groupings which once gravitated around former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Whether the party can mount a serious challenge to Macron, or even Le Pen, remains an open question.

Ahead of next April’s presidential election, opinion polls place these two in a position to reach the run-off in what would be a rematch of France’s last vote, in 2017. The polls also give Macron victory over Le Pen in a second round.

Asked whether he is running, Barnier – known for his frank and sober assessment of Brexit issues – was somewhat cryptic: “I’m preparing to be present, and an actor in this presidential debate because I think I can bring something to it.”