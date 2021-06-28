 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU's head office worried about Euro 2020 matches in London
0 comments
AP

EU's head office worried about Euro 2020 matches in London

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU's head office warned European Championship organizers on Monday to be extra vigilant when staging the semifinals and final in London amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Euro 2020 tournament is being held around the continent, but the final three matches will all be at Wembley Stadium.

“I would like to share my doubt with you about the possibility of organizing the final or the semifinal in Wembley in a stadium — full stadium,” EU Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas told European Union legislators.

At least three of the four semifinalists will be bringing fans from across the Channel, with England the only British team still with a chance of advancing that far.

“Given that the United Kingdom is restricting its citizens movements to the European Union needs to be a certain amount of symmetry in these kinds of decisions, a certain amount of proportionality,” Schinas said. "So, I think here that UEFA would do well to carefully analyze its decision.”

Schinas told legislators that EU scientific projections showed that 70% of new infections are projected to be due to the delta variant in Europe by early August, and 90% by the end of August.

“There is clearly a very worrying trend," Schinas said, "something that compels us to continue being very vigilant.”

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the California man who claims he can summon UFOs

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

Jailed Belarus journalist, girlfriend moved to house arrest
World

Jailed Belarus journalist, girlfriend moved to house arrest

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dissident Belarusian journalist and his Russian girlfriend who were arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk have been transferred from jail to house arrest — a move the country’s exiled opposition leader said Friday was positive but still left them “hostages.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Czech president says transgender people 'disgust' him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News