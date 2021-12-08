Even amid boycott, IOC still hit with Peng Shuai questions

Bach said Peng's wishes had to be respected, and he said she has asked for privacy.

No transcript of the calls was provided by the IOC, and Bach has never mentioned her sexual assault allegations against former Politburo Standing Committee member Zhang Gaoli.

“Why don’t you respect Peng Shuai in this and let her decide where her priorities are," Bach said. He said that other parties were involved in the first two calls including what he termed a “native Chinese on the call.”

He was thought to be referring to IOC member from China, Li Lingwei,

“In the running of the calls we all were having the same impression that we could not feel her being under pressure," Bach said. "For the rest we can only report what she reported in the call.”

“Many people are saying there are suspicions here and there," Bach added. "It’s very easy to have suspicions. Suspicions you can have always and about everything.”

Teng Biao, a China-born human rights lawyer living in the United States, said it's clear that Peng is not free to speak.