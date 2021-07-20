Ex-aide launches new salvo against UK's Johnson over virus

The BBC said Cummings showed it a WhatsApp message from October 2020 in which Johnson — who was himself hospitalized in intensive care with the virus in April 2020 — said, ‘I no longer buy all this nhs overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate.” Early in the pandemic, scientists and medics warned that the National Health Service could be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients and cease to function without a national lockdown.

Johnson’s office did not deny Cummings’ specific allegation about the lockdown comments, but said that “since the start of the pandemic, the prime minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.”

Cummings, one of the architects of the successful 2016 Brexit referendum campaign that resulted in a vote to leave the European Union, went to work in Downing Street when Johnson became prime minister in 2019, filling a loosely defined but powerful role that saw him dubbed “Boris’s brain.”

Since leaving his job, Cummings has used testimony to lawmakers, blog posts and a stream of tweets to accuse Johnson of overseeing a chaotic government whose failure to act quickly against the coronavirus caused thousands of unnecessary deaths. The U.K. has recorded more than 128,000 deaths among people with COVID-19, the highest toll in Europe after Russia.