Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont faces Italy extradition hearing

SASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont faced a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain, where he is accused of sedition.

Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived from his home in Belgium to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing.

Puigdemont and fellow separatists Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín had their immunity as European Parliament members lifted earlier this year as requested by Spain after the European Union’s general court said that they didn't demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.

Ponsatí and Comín were among a contingent of high-profile separatists who traveled to Sardinia to show their support for Puigdemont on Monday, triggering a request sent by a Spanish judge to Italy to have them detained as well. There was no immediate indication they had been taken into custody.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to suspend Puigdemont's extradition proceedings. A judge doesn't have to accept the prosecutor’s request, but it does signal that there is not a desire to extradite him to Spain.