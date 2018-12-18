BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The former head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's office in Colombia has been cleared of wrongdoing following a probe of misconduct allegations, including accusations he used government resources to hire prostitutes.
A DEA to Richard Dobrich said the investigation turned up "no evidence to support this allegation" and was being closed.
The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General began its probe after receiving an anonymous allegation.
Dobrich says it was an attempt at "character assassination," possibly by a disgruntled former DEA employee.
He says he's frustrated that word of the investigation ever got out, saying it had caused harm to his family and reputation. He said DEA leadership should have done more to stand by him in the face of what he called an "obviously laughable accusation."
