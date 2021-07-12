Ex-judge: EU law mission in Kosovo holds anti-Albanian bias

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A former British judge on Monday accused the European Union's legal watchdog in Kosovo of political meddling in many trials aimed at subverting Kosovar Albanians.

Malcolm Simmons made the accusation against the EU's Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, during a digital call with Kosovar lawmakers.

Simmons resigned from EULEX four years ago and has since accused the organization of “trying to bring down part of the Kosovar political class."

A statement from the Kosovo Parliament said that Simmons “claimed political intervention in many trials,” and that he would release more details only if the lawmakers launched an investigation.

Five former Kosovar war commanders, including a former president and parliamentary speakers are on trial at The Hague for crimes related to a 1998-1999 war that Kosovar's waged for their independence from Serbia.

But according to the statement, Simmons had accused EULEX of having no interest in investigating war crimes against Kosovo's Albanian population that were committed by Serbs. Simmons also claimed that the files of the Serbs suspected of committed the war crimes have been sent to Serbia.