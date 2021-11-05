Ex-prosecutor in SKorea wins opposition presidential ticket

Yoon’s opponents have attacked him over a lack of expertise on security and other major issues.

“Yoon himself does not have a foreign policy record, but he has a deep pool of experienced advisers. The question is whether he will listen to and adjudicate different opinions among them,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

In September, Yoon said if elected he would talk with Washington to formulate procedures on the deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in case of emergency and conduct related joint training to boost the reliability of the U.S. “nuclear umbrella” security commitment offered to allies.

But he later suggested he would oppose the U.S. reinstalling tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea, which it withdrew in the 1990s, because that would deprive Seoul of its legitimacy in calling for North Korean denuclearization. He said it would be “more realistic” to ask Washington to send submarines carrying nuclear missiles around the Korean Peninsula as deterrence against potential aggression from North Korea.

Yoon has also said he would prepare for economic cooperation with North Korea but link it to progress in Pyongyang’s steps toward denuclearization, a policy that North Korea won’t welcome.