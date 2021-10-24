Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

Al-Jabri, 62, claims the crown prince will not rest until “he see me dead” because “he fears my information.” He described Prince Mohammed bin Salman as “a psychopath, killer.”

The crown prince drew global outcry after it emerged that aides who worked for him had killed Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in October 2018. After recordings from inside the consulate were leaked by Turkish authorities, the Saudis claimed it had been an effort meant to forcibly bring Khashoggi back to the country, and that it went awry. The crown prince denied any knowledge of the operation, despite a U.S. intelligence assessment to the contrary.

Al-Jabri claimed that in a 2014 meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was head of intelligence as interior minister at the time, the much younger Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he could kill King Abdullah to make way for his father's rise to the throne.

“He told him, ‘I want to assassinate King Abdullah. I get a poison ring from Russia. It’s enough for me just to shake hand with him and he will be done,’” Al-Jabri said, and claimed that Saudi intelligence took the threat seriously. The issue was handled within the royal family, al-Jabri said.

A video recording of that meeting still exists, he said.