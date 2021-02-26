Ex-Scottish leader to testify as sex case tears party apart

LONDON (AP) — Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond will lay out his belief that his successor tried to damage his reputation through an unfair probe of sexual harassment allegations when he appears before lawmakers Friday in a case that is tearing apart the country’s biggest political party.

Salmond is set to testify to a committee of the Scottish parliament that is investigating the government’s handling of the case. Scotland’s highest civil court ruled in 2019 that the government had acted unlawfully and awarded Salmond 500,000 pounds ($695,000) in legal expenses.

The long-awaited testimony was postponed earlier this week after the national prosecutors’ office expressed concerns about Salmond’s written evidence. The documents were removed from the parliament’s website and later republished with some sections redacted, paving the way for Salmond to appear on Friday.

The case pits Salmond, the one-time head of the Scottish National Party and former first minister of Scotland, against Nicola Sturgeon, his protegee and successor in both those roles. Sturgeon is scheduled to give testimony to the committee next week.

The former allies have traded accusations for months over who knew what and when about allegations against Salmond, who was tried and acquitted last year on sexual assault charges.