Ex-top aide to former Maltese PM charged with corruption

In her blog, the journalist wrote boldly about corruption and investigated the financial affairs of Maltese politicians and business figures. Caruana Galizia had written that corruption was rife in Malta’s business and political circles. She had reported receiving threats shortly before she was slain.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, a non-profit organization which, in its words, fights “for justice and truth,” said: “Prosecuting Schembri today brings us a step closer to a Malta where no one is above the law,'' — adding that ”is the country Daphne fought for."

Investigation of Schembri grew in part out of a request for inquiry by a political opposition leader, Simon Busuttil, in 2017. Busuttil had alleged deliberate inaction by Maltese police.

But the arraignment also stemmed from a separate inquiry by magistrates into claims of alleged kickbacks from the sale of passports involving Schembri and his financial advisors, Maltese media said.

Malta’s loose financial and banking rules combined to make the Mediterranean island nation an attractive place for money launderers. Part of the 2016 leaks of the so-called Panama Papers alleged that offshore financial structures had been set up for Schembri and others.