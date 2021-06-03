Ex-UK education czar decries "half-hearted'' schools effort

“A half-hearted approach risks failing hundreds of thousands of pupils,” Collins wrote. “The support announced by government so far does not come close to meeting the scale of the challenge and is why I have no option but to resign.”

Central to Collins’ plan is a proposal to extend each school day an average of 30 minutes so children can get the extra academic help they need without sacrificing enrichment programs such as music and sports.

The government said it is still reviewing proposals to extend the school day and a decision will be made as part of the annual budget review. The spending announced this week includes 1 billion pounds to fund tutoring for disadvantaged students and 400 million pounds for teacher training.

“We’ve got to bring people with us on this policy development,” Victoria Atkins, a minister in the Home Office, told the BBC. “This is why we’re reviewing it.”

The implications of the debate are profound amid estimates that lost learning could cost children more than 100 billion pounds in lifetime earnings.

The impact is likely to be greatest on children from low-income and ethnic minority families.