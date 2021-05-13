Ex-UK PM Cameron grilled over links to bankrupt finance firm

Cameron sent dozens of texts and emails to politicians and officials, some signed “love DC.” He said that did not necessarily indicate a close relationship.

“I tend to sign off text messages with ‘love DC,'” he said. “My children tell me that you don’t need to sign off text messages at all and it’s very old-fashioned and odd to do so."

“One of the lessons I take away is prime ministers should only ever use letter or email,” he added.

Cameron said his lobbying was motivated by a desire to help support British workers and businesses “in the economic turmoil caused by COVID” and not by the prospect of making millions from his Greensill shares.

“I was paid an annual amount, a generous annual amount, far more than I earned as prime minister, and I had shares,” said Cameron, who earned about 200,000 pounds ($280,000) a year when he was U.K. leader.

“I absolutely had a big economic investment in the future of Greensill, I wanted the business to succeed,” he said. But he insisted the amount he stood to make was “a private matter.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has launched its own investigation into lobbying, led by a lawyer, but opponents doubt it will get to the truth.