Ex-UN climate chief doesn't see Paris-type moment in Glasgow

Asked if that means the negotiations will end in failure, like the U.N.'s 2009 climate talks in Copenhagen, she said: “It’s not going to happen here. No, no, no. There's actually been too much progress and too much has advanced for something like that.”

Figueres called the climate statements that came out of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Rome that ended Sunday “lackluster.” Still she said she looks at “where we are today, which is sizably much better than what we were in Paris six years ago.”

Knowing what details worked to make the historic Paris 2015 agreement and the individuals still working on the issue makes her optimistic, Figueres said. In fact, she now runs a nonprofit organization called Global Optimism.

After the Copenhagen failure, Figueres’ office spent two years dissecting what went wrong and wrote a 300-page autopsy. One of the big changes was having the conference start with more than 100 heads of state attending for two days instead of leaders coming in at the end of the two-week annual meeting.