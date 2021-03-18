Exclusive: Former Brazilian leader Lula leaves door open for return as he slams leaders' pandemic response

"When it comes to the moment to run for the elections, and if my party and the other allied parties understand that I could be the candidate, and if I'm well in my health, with the energy and power that I have today, I can reassure you that I will not deny that invitation," the 75-year-old said.

He also said he was inspired by Joe Biden's successful presidential campaign. "When I saw Biden being elected, I thought, he's 77! I'm still 75 and I say every day that I have 75 years of age, but the energy and power of 30."

Elected President in 2002 as the Workers' Party candidate, da Silva stayed in power until 2013, when his chosen successor Dilma Rousseff became the country's first female president. An attempted comeback in 2018 was quashed after the country's "Car Wash" investigation culminated in his convictions for corruption and money laundering, which he has denied.

Da Silva was released from prison in 2019. Ruling to annul his convictions last week, Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin said the Curitiba city court that convicted him had acted outside its jurisdiction. Fachin ordered a retrial in the Federal Court of Brasilia.