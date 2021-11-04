Executive of Myanmar army-linked telecom firm fatally shot

BANGKOK (AP) — A top executive of Myanmar’s military-linked telecommunications company was fatally shot Thursday near his home in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital, in an apparent assassination linked to the country's violent political unrest.

Thein Aung, chief finance officer of Mytel Telecommunications Co., was shot by three men on bicycles at 7:30 a.m. while walking with his wife near their home in Mayangone township, ward administrator Ye Win Aung said. His wife, Theint Aung Thu, was wounded and taken to a hospital.

The military’s information office confirmed the attack on the 56-year-old executive, who was a former naval officer. It said no one had claimed responsibility.

Mytel, Myanmar’s fourth-largest telecoms operator, is a joint venture between the Myanmar military and Vietnam’s Defense Ministry and was launched in 2018.

The shooting was apparently carried out by militant opponents of Myanmar’s military-installed government, which took power in February when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.