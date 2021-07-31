EXPLAINER: How does a grain of sand make it to the Olympics?

It should be “an aesthetically pleasing, non-glaring color, preferably tan, cream or pale brown.” Darker sand absorbs too much heat; if it’s too light, it gives off glare.

All organic material like shells and seaweed must be sifted out. It’s a safety thing, and also it starts to smell.

The grains must be rounded or “sub-angular,” naturally weathered and should NOT be acquired from a crushed rock source. This seems especially important, because it is in all caps, in bold, and underlined.

“A man-made fractured material is too sharp and it will compact,” negating the give that makes beach volleyball so different than the indoor game, said Todd Knapton, who works at the Toronto-area sand and aggregate supplier that has vetted the FIVB’s surfaces since the Sydney Games.

“It should be like riding a bicycle through ball bearings. You labor through it,” he said. “Kudos to them, because these athletes are in phenomenal shape. And the sand has set the bar.”

WHERE’S THE BEACH?