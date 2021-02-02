EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about

WHAT IS THE NOMINATION PROCESS?

The deadline for nominations was Sunday at midnight Oslo time. Once all nominations have come in, the very secretive board will sift through the written nominations and validate them. They need to check people's affiliations and whether the nomination meets the criteria. The committee also can add names themselves, Urdal said.

That all takes time and it won't likely be until the end of February or early March that the committee will say how many people or organizations have been nominated.

HOW ABOUT THE 2020 PRIZE?

The U.N. World Food Program won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. It was among 318 candidates nominated, both people and organizations, but those names are being kept secret for 50 years by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

WHO ARE AMONG THE 2021 NOMINEES?

Some of those who have proposed nominees for this year have publicly announced their choices.