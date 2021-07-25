EXPLAINER: How team of refugee athletes made it to Olympics

The team is being managed in Tokyo by officials from the IOC and the United Nations’ Geneva-based refugee agency, the UNHCR. There's also a refugee team at the Paralympics.

HOW WAS IT FOUNDED?

When the IOC announced the refugee team in March 2016, the war in Syria was causing millions of people to leave the country in the largest displacement crisis since World War II.

The IOC encouraged national Olympic officials to reach out to displaced athletes around the world and selected 10 athletes from of a pool of 43 candidates for Rio.

The first to compete was Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini, who won her heat. After fleeing Syria the year before, she had used her swimming skills to keep an overcrowded inflatable dinghy moving on the dangerous crossing from Turkey to Greece after the boat started taking on water. Mardini competed again in Tokyo.

CEREMONIAL ROLE