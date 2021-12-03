EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

The Turkish leader has blamed the currency crash on foreign forces bent on destroying Turkey’s economy and says his government is waging “an economic war of independence.”

Demiralp, the economist, says the government is doing the opposite of what is normally done to tamp down prices.

“The central bank claims that by cutting interest rates, they’re going to contain inflationary pressures. The markets are not buying this story,” she said.

Turkey is focused on growing the economy rather than controlling inflation, Demiralp said, “but I think even growth is highly questionable at this point because you are going to see more contraction coming as a result of the panic and uncertainty and escalating costs coming from this crisis.”

WHAT'S THE POLITICAL IMPACT FOR ERDOGAN?

His early years in power were marked by a strong economy that helped him win several elections. Recently, soaring consumer prices have hurt his popularity, with opinion polls pointing at unease over his economic policies even among supporters.

Last week, police broke up small demonstrations that erupted in Istanbul and several other Turkish cities by groups protesting the high cost of living. Dozens of people were detained.