EXPLAINER: What election outcome means for new Japan PM

If another wave of COVID-19 infections hits and requires another state of emergency, "there could be a move to replace him with new leadership,” Kamikubo said.

Daily coronavirus cases have dropped sharply since September. Experts cite vaccination progress, widespread mask wearing and weather factors.

———

WHAT POLICIES WILL KISHIDA PUSH?

Climate will be his first as Kishida heads Tuesday to Glasgow to attend the COP-26 climate change summit to show Japan’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and cooperating with other countries in the region.

That pushes back his domestic political schedule, such as getting reelected prime minister by parliament and reappointing his Cabinet, until next week. He is expected to compile an economic stimulus package later this month and a supplementary budget to fund it by the end of the year.

He also promises to create a reinforcing cycle of growth and improved economic distribution to raise incomes under his “new capitalism” economic policy.