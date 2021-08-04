EXPLAINER: What is behind Belarus athlete's Olympics crisis?

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A feud between Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and team officials that prompted her to seek refuge in the European Union has again cast a spotlight on the repressive environment in the athlete's home country, an ex-Soviet nation where authorities have unleashed a relentless crackdown on dissent.

Tsimanouskaya told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the team officials who hustled her to the airport and tried to send her back to Belarus made it clear she would "definitely face some form of punishment” after she criticized the management of her team on social media.

Here is a brief look at the situation in Belarus and the dangers faced by those who dare to challenge Belarusian authorities.

POST-ELECTION CRACKDOWN

Belarus was rocked by months of protests triggered by President Alexander Lukashenko's re-election to a sixth term in office in an August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

Belarusian authorities responded to the protests, the largest of which drew up to 200,000, with a massive clampdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country.