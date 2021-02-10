EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan

In making its determination, the team said that such leaks are extremely rare and there's no evidence the virus existed in that lab or any lab anywhere in the world when the pandemic began. It also reviewed safety protocols at the institute, leading the team to conclude “it was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place,” WHO team leader Peter Ben Embarek said.

———

THE COLD CHAIN

The joint investigation left open the possibility that the virus could have been spread to humans through frozen food products, a bit of a surprise as foreign experts have generally played down the risk.

It's a theory that has been widely promoted by Chinese officials, who have detected the virus on imported frozen food packaging and seized on that to suggest the virus could have come to China from abroad.

WHO team member Marion Koopmans noted that it still wouldn't answer the question of where the virus came from originally. “Its not the cold chain by itself, that cannot be," she said at the airport. "The virus has to come from somewhere.”

———

THE DATA