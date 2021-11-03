EXPLAINER: Why are foreign tech firms pulling out of China?

WHAT OTHER HURDLES DO FOREIGN TECH COMPANIES FACE IN CHINA?

China operates what is known as a “Great Firewall” which uses laws and technologies to enforce censorship.

Content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate must be scrubbed from the internet. Companies must police their own platforms, deleting posts and making sensitive keywords unsearchable.

Western social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter have long been blocked by the Great Firewall and are generally not accessible for people in mainland China.

“China has installed a very draconian policy governing internet operators, telling them what to do and especially what not to do,” said Francis Lun, CEO of GEO Securities Limited in Hong Kong.

“I think the question comes down to why bother (operating as a foreign company in China) with such a limited return, and such heavy liability,” he said.

Michael Norris, a research strategy manager at the Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina said compliance costs will rise further.

“Fortnite’s exit is particularly damaging, as it shows not even a close partnership and investment with Tencent is enough to make the business case work,” he said.