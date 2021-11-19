EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

Uttar Pradesh state sends the most legislators — 80 — to the national Parliament, which has 552 seats.

Modi’s party has a very little footprint in Punjab but hopes to form a government there and strengthen its fledgling voter base in neighboring agricultural state Haryana, ruled by his party.

But experts say the surprise decision may end up not helping the party.

“It is still early so it’s not clear how a policy loss is going to convert into an electoral gain,” said Gilles Verniers, a professor of political science at New Delhi’s Ashoka University.

Modi’s party welcomed the move, with some painting it as a decision that prioritized farmers.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of Modi's party, said the prime minister “has again proved that he is committed to the welfare of farmers.”

———

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE PROTESTING FARMERS?

It is a win for them — at least for now.

Since the laws were passed last year, farmers have camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi, through a harsh winter and a devastating coronavirus surge. There also were demonstrations against the laws nationwide.