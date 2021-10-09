EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

There are concerns of a similar or even lower turnout this time.

Mustafa al-Jabouri, a 27-year-old private sector employee, says he won't vote after seeing his friends killed in the demonstrations, “in front of my eyes."

“I have participated in every election since I turned 18. We always say that change will come, and things will improve. What I’ve seen is that things always go from bad to worse,” he said as he sat smoking a hookah at a coffee shop in Baghdad. “Now it is the same faces from the same parties putting up campaign posters.”

———

REGIONAL IMPLICATIONS

Iraq's vote comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity in the region, partially spurred by the Biden administration's gradual retreat from the Middle East and icy relations with traditional ally Saudi Arabia. Current Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sought to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises. In recent months, Baghdad hosted several rounds of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran in a bid to ease tensions.