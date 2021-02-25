EXPLAINER: Why is Facebook banning Myanmar military pages?

Facebook announced Thursday that it is removing all remaining Myanmar military and military-controlled pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.

It said it will also block advertising from military-linked businesses.

The decision follows a Feb. 1 coup in which the military removed elected leaders from power and jailed others. Days after the coup the military temporarily blocked access to Facebook because it was being used to share anti-coup comments and organize protests.

Here's a look at Facebook's role in Myanmar and what the banning of the military pages means.

WHAT IS FACEBOOK'S ROLE IN MYANMAR?

For decades Myanmar was one of the least-connected countries in the world, with less than 5% of the population using the internet in 2012, according to the International Telecommunication Union. When telecommunications began to be deregulated by a quasi-civilian government in 2013, the price of SIM cards for cellphones plummeted, opening a new market of users.

Facebook was quick to capitalize on the changes, and soon began to be used by government agencies and shopkeepers alike to communicate.