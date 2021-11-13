EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard

WHY ARE COUNTRIES STILL BURNING COAL?

The short answer is coal is cheap and plentiful. But even as renewables become more competitive on price, coal isn’t that easy to get rid of. Electricity needs are soaring as the world’s population and prosperity increase, and renewables simply aren’t enough to satisfy that growth in demand. The IEA projects that India will need to add a power system the size of the European Union's to meet expected growth in electricity demand in the next 20 years. Coal's role in the power sector has remained relatively stable in the past five decades. IEA statistics show that in 1973 coal's share of global electricity generation was 38%; in 2019 it was 37%.

WHAT WAS AGREED ON COAL IN GLASGOW?

Many vulnerable countries, including island nations who fear they will be lost to rising seas, were hoping governments would for the first time in a U.N. climate deal call for the phase-out of coal. But the wording was watered down during the talks because of resistance led by India and in the end the agreement just calls for countries to escalate efforts to “phase down unabated coal power" without setting a timeline.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR COAL?

Coal's future looks bleak in the long term despite the vague decision in Glasgow. It’s not just driven by climate concerns: In the U.S., natural gas has been replacing coal for years for economic reasons, though coal has rebounded this year due to a surge in natural gas prices. Since the Paris Agreement in 2015, many countries have set net zero emissions targets, which often require phaseouts of unabated coal, meaning coal-fired plants that aren't fitted with expensive technology that captures emissions. Austria, Belgium and Sweden have already closed their last coal plants. Britain plans to end coal power by 2024. Announcements made in the run-up to and during the Glasgow conference mean some 370 more coal plants around the world were given a close-by date, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The U.S. has not made such a pledge yet.

