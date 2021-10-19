EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Polish leaders say it's absurd to think they want to leave the EU and they accuse the opposition of playing with the idea of “Polexit” for political gain.

Morawiecki, the prime minister, said last week that the opposition “is trying to insinuate that we want to weaken Poland and the European Union by leaving the EU. This is obviously not only fake news, it is even worse. It is simply a lie that is made to weaken the EU.”

Morawiecki spoke soon after Poland's leading opposition leader, Donald Tusk, a former EU leader, organized mass nationwide protests voicing support for Poland remaining in the EU.

COULD EXPULSION HAPPEN FOR POLAND?

The EU has no legal mechanism to expel a member. That means for Polexit to happen, it would have to be triggered by Warsaw. At the moment, the idea seems farfetched, because EU membership in Poland is extremely popular, with surveys showing more than 80% of Poles favor being in the bloc.

When Poland entered the EU in 2004, Poles won new freedoms to travel and work across the EU and a dramatic economic transformation was set in motion that has benefited millions.