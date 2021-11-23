 Skip to main content
Explosion at munitions factory in Serbia kills at least 2
AP

Explosion at munitions factory in Serbia kills at least 2

  • Updated
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A series of explosions ripped through an munitions factory on the outskirts of Serbia's capital Tuesday, killing at least two workers and injuring at least 16, police and media reported.

Police said the first explosion took place around 2 p.m. at a warehouse where rockets were stored in the factory, which produces several sorts of munitions. The explosion also could be heard in the capital, Belgrade.

Police said said rescuers were using drones to look for potentially more victims. Firefighters rescued five people from the rubble, they said.

State RTS television said some 40 people were inside the warehouse when the explosion took place. The injured workers have been transferred to hospitals in Belgrade with severe burns while more people remain unaccounted for.

The warehouse was completely destroyed, leaving a crater in the ground, footage from the scene showed.

The fire has been localized and residents in the area are safe, police said. Media have reported that the detonation shattered windows on homes nearby.

Dozens of firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene, which is 15 kilometers (nine miles) south of Belgrade. Police and firefighters have sealed off the area where a thick billowing smoke could be seen. Several cars at the plant’s parking lot were on fire.

The factory was the scene of another explosion in 2008 when three workers were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

