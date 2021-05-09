Eyeing reelection bid, Macron looks to repair French economy

Macron’s government includes major figures previously belonging to conservative party The Republicans, including his prime minister and the finance and interior ministers.

French politics expert Luc Rouban, a senior researcher at the National Center for Scientific Research. said the president's immediate goal “is to show he is still able to continue implementing his project, which has more or less been stopped by the health crisis.”

Macron's recent priorities demonstrate he also is trying to attract voters from the moderate right and the moderate left, the same ones who helped him win the first time, Rouban said.

Macron is “undermining the field of The Republicans by strengthening security laws, taking measures to protect the French against terrorism, reinforcing security also in urban areas, increasing police and justice staff,” he said.

At the same time, Macron needs to show he is addressing inequality, economic mobility and other social justice issues that are important to France's left wing, Rouban said.

Last month, the president decided to do away with France’s elite graduate school for future leaders, the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He said his alma mater would be replaced with a more egalitarian institution.