Families want change after neglect in Canadian care homes proved deadly during the pandemic

Families in Canada are calling for changes in the senior care system as many say negligence in care homes proved deadly during the pandemic. CNN's Paula Newton reports.

The harrowing details of how so many Canadian seniors were left neglected and alone in long term care homes during the pandemic are an agony to accept, let alone, to share. But families say if they're silent now, they too, would be complicit in what they consider to be cruel and preventable deaths.

"No one was there to comfort her, to explain to her, that was the most heartbreaking for me. And she really felt abandoned, that's for sure," says Nicole Jaouich as she describes her mother's last days in a care home in Quebec.

Her mother, Hilda Zlataroff, was 102 years old and suffering from dementia when Covid-19 was first detected in her long-term care facility in March of last year.

Her family says she did not die of the virus but, as an in-room camera placed there by her family painfully documents, she wasted away.

Zlataroff was unable to feed herself without assistance and the video, provided to CNN by her family, shows her at times seemingly in pain, confused, too weak to even hold a glass of water.