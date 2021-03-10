Famine has arrived in pockets of Yemen. Saudi ships blocking fuel aren't helping

The rapidly deteriorating situation is the result mostly of funding cuts that have battered activities by agencies like the World Food Programme, which is struggling now to meet the most basic of needs for millions of Yemenis, particularly in the country's north.

But it has also been exacerbated by a mounting fuel crisis. Staff at the hospital in Abs, where baby Hassan lost his life, say they will have to shut in less than three weeks if they don't receive more funding and fuel to keep their generators going. It's the same story all over the north.

"If fuel were easily available on the market, the number of cases we are seeing in the hospital would be much higher, because at the moment, there are patients who are staying at home, because of the challenges and expenses of traveling to the hospital," Dr. Salah said.

As a result, said Dr. Salah, children are simply dying in their homes.

A bitter blockade

Fuel typically comes into the country's north via the port of Hodeidah, usually bustling with economic activity at the best of times. Even during Yemen's ongoing civil war, it has been a lively gateway for the conflict economy, where food and other aid that Yemenis rely on arrive.