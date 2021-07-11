Fans go from euphoria to despair as England falls short

The team's surprising success at the Euros has been a balm for many in England after decades of dashed hopes, more than a year of pandemic restrictions and more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K..

Even soccer skeptics who associated English fans with drunken boorishness and xenophobia got behind the young, multi-ethnic team whose members took a knee against racism before games, supported LGBT pride, campaigned against poverty -- and vanquished longstanding rivals like Germany.

“It had created this sense of optimism within the country that we hadn’t been able to have for ages, and this was our moment to realize that we could really bring something home," said Luke McGee, a fan in London.

"We had done so well the entire tournament and to lose right at the last minute was really quite devastating.”

On Sunday queues formed outside pubs before opening time at noon as people sought a big screen and company for the evening match.