 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fans storm into Wembley Stadium for Euro 2020 final
0 comments
AP

Fans storm into Wembley Stadium for Euro 2020 final

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Fans without tickets stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy on Sunday.

Fans could be seen standing in the Wembley Stadium bowl unable to access their seats.

"There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium,” Wembley Stadium said in a statement.

Wembley said officials are working with stewards and security to remove the ticketless fans.

"Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected,” Wembley said.

An earlier Wembley statement said that fans tried to get into the stadium through a low barrier, but that stewards and police were able to hold them back back as they pushed through.

The first statement said “safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

The 90,000-seat Wembley has a pandemic-restricted capacity of about 67,000.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies
World

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

+18
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
World

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

  • Updated

ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.

+44
Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country
World

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Watch Now: Related Video

This wingsuit jump over the Alps is unbelievable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News