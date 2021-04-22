Fate of Polish judge hangs in balance as panel deliberates

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A disputed disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court is devoting a second day Thursday to examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary in the country.

The Disciplinary Chamber, which was created by the populist party that governs Poland, is due to decide whether to arrest Judge Igor Tuleya and force him to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a years-old ruling that went against the interests of the party.

Tuleya, who is a judge at the Warsaw District Court, was stripped of his immunity by the Disciplinary Chamber and faces criminal charges. He has refused to face prosecutors, insisting the procedure is illegal and that he has done nothing wrong.

The panel's members deliberated for many hours on Wednesday as protests took place outside the Supreme Court, where police encircled the building and detained some protesters. Protesters gathered again on Thursday as the deliberations were set to resume.

Government critics consider the charges against Tuleya to be bogus and argue they are largely intended to warn other judges to fall in line with the government's interests or be punished.