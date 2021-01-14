 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ferguson encouraged Man United's Rashford to take on UK govt
0 comments
AP

Ferguson encouraged Man United's Rashford to take on UK govt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ferguson encouraged Man United's Rashford to take on UK govt

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester Utd and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday,Dec. 29, 2020.

 Michael Regan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The latest campaigning by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford forced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to act on inadequate meal parcels being sent to needy children.

And the 23-year-old England striker said Thursday that legendary United manager Alex Ferguson encouraged him to continue taking on the government over its help for disadvantaged children during the pandemic.

“Probably when other people in sports were telling me not to do it and just focus on football, he said if I believed in that, and I believe it is the right thing to do, then he is behind it,” Rashford said. “Those words from him are an amazing feeling to hear that.”

Ferguson's admiration for Rashford was clear in a video message congratulating the player being the youngest-ever recipient of the Football Writers' Association Tribute Award on Thursday.

Rashford's United debut in 2016 came three years after Ferguson retired. But the manager first saw him as a 7-year-old who then rose through the ranks into the first team.

“Apart from his football life, what he has achieved in the last few months is quite astonishing, how he has helped the people in need is a truly amazing achievement,” Ferguson said. "He has shown to young people in particular there is a different way of dealing with life. He has shown great humility, he has shown courage to do what he did."

In June, Rashford's lobbying led to the government agreeing to keep funding meals for poor students over the summer holidays after initially resisting. Johnson's administration made another abrupt about-face in November by agreeing to continue providing meals to disadvantaged children over Christmas.

This week, Rashford spoke to Johnson after receiving images on social media of the meager amount of food being sent to deprived children while schools are closed during England's third national lockdown.

Food provider Chartwells accepted the quantity has “fallen short" for the amount it was receiving from authorities and offered to add breakfast into parcels from Jan. 25.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

+5
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
World

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.

Watch Now: Related Video

See inside the first UK hotel converted into a Covid-19 ward

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News