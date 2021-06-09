Ferrari taps European chip-maker executive as new CEO

MILAN (AP) — Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari has tapped Benedetto Vigna, an Italian executive at Europe’s largest semiconductor chipmaker, as its new CEO, the company announced Wednesday.

Vigna, 52, will join Ferrari in September from Geneva-based STMicroelectronics, where he has worked for 26 years, most recently running the most profitable operating business, its analog, micro-electromechanical systems and sensors group.

The appointment signals Ferrari’s focus on new technologies shaping an automotive world in transition, as the importance of electric powertrains, autonomous driving technologies and in-car connectivity is growing. Ferrari has announced that its first fully electric supercar will be launched in 2025.

Ferrari said Vigna’s knowledge of the semiconductor industry “will accelerate Ferrari’s ability to pioneer the application of next-generation technologies.”

Vigna will be the third CEO at the company in three years, following the resignation in December of Louis Camilleri after a bout with COVID-19 and the unexpected death of Sergio Marchionne in July 2018. Chairman John Elkann was been running the company, based in the northern Italian city of Maranello in Emilia-Romagna, on an interim basis.