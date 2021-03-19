Final polls: Israeli PM's fate rests on razor-thin margins

JERUSALEM (AP) — A final batch of polls by Israeli media outlets on Friday showed a razor-thin election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate likely turning on the performance of small parties and a former ally who has criticized him but has not ruled out joining his coalition.

The elections next Tuesday — the fourth in less than two years — are widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, who has presided over one of the world's most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns but is also on trial for corruption.

The polls show Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party in the lead, projecting that it will win around 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel's parliament. But an alliance with his natural allies, the ultra-Orthodox parties and a small far-right party, would only yield around 50 seats.

On the other side is an ideologically diverse array of parties committed to ousting Netanyahu, which together are projected to win 56-60 seats, also just short of a majority. Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party, the largest in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, is projected to win around 20 seats.