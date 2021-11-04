 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finance chief Andersson tapped to be Sweden's 1st female PM
0 comments
AP

Finance chief Andersson tapped to be Sweden's 1st female PM

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson is poised to become the country's first female prime minister, after the governing Social Democratic Party on Thursday elected her as its new leader.

As new party leader Andersson, 54, will replace Stefan Lofven, who is also stepping down as Sweden’s prime minister. She must be confirmed as prime minister by Parliament, according to Sweden’s Constitution.

The two-party governing coalition hopes to secure her confirmation with the backing of two smaller parties. The country faces a general election next year.

Andersson was elected by acclamation on the second day of the party's regular congress in Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. She was the only candidate.

Lofven, 63, must formally notify the speaker of Sweden's Parliament that he is resigning and propose his replacement by Andersson, who then will form a government. No official time schedule has been released.

During his annual summer speech in August, Lofven, in office since 2014, unexpectedly announced that he was stepping down ahead of the party congress.

In June, Lofven became the first Swedish prime minister to lose a confidence motion in Parliament. But the country avoided a snap election as he was later able to form a coalition government that was the same as the previous one.

Lofven became in 2012 head of the Social Democrats that currently hold 100 of Parliament’s 349 seats.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First at-home pill to treat Covid-19 approved in the UK

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work
World

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Watch Now: Related Video

First at-home pill to treat Covid-19 approved in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News