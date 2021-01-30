 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games
0 comments
AP

Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A fire at a Brazilian stadium that hosted World Cup games in 2014 caused damage and left some people suffering from smoke inhalation on Saturday.

The blaze at Castelão Arena in the northeastern city of Fortaleza apparently was sparked by a short circuit in the broadcast area, according to the fire department, though agency spokesman Col. Oscar Neto said the cause would be investigated.

Television images showed flames and a column of black smoke rising above the stadium.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people needed medical assistance or if anyone was hospitalized. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

The stadium hosted six games during the World Cup including Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. Other teams that played there were Uruguay, Costa Rica, Mexico, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Ivory Coast and Mexico.

The stadium has a capacity of more than 60,000 and is home to top-division soccer teams Ceara and Fortaleza.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

+8
EU proposes more travel restrictions to stop virus variants
World

EU proposes more travel restrictions to stop virus variants

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive body proposed Monday that the bloc's 27 nations impose more travel restrictions to counter the worrying spread of new coronavirus variants but make sure to keep goods and workers moving across EU borders.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News