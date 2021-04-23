Fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital in western India

The New Delhi Television channel later cited the hospital chairman as saying these deaths cannot be ascribed to a lack of oxygen.

Another major private hospital in the Indian capital, Max Hospital, tweeted on Friday that it was left with one hour's oxygen supply in its system and was waiting for replenishment since early morning.

The government started running fast Oxygen Express trains with tankers to meet the scramble at hospitals, Railroad Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The Supreme Court told Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Thursday that it wanted a “national plan” on the supply of oxygen and essential drugs for the treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus.

The New Delhi government issued a list of a dozen government and private hospitals facing an acute shortage of oxygen supplies

The fire at a hospital in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai occurred two days after 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators died due to an oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik, another city in Maharashtra state.

The fire on the second-floor intensive-care unit was extinguished and some patients requiring oxygen were moved to nearby hospitals, said Dilip Shah, CEO of Vijay Vallabh hospital.