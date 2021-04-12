 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighter killed in blaze in Russian city of St Petersburg
0 comments
AP

Firefighter killed in blaze in Russian city of St Petersburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — A major fire engulfed a business center in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, on Monday, killing a firefighter and injuring two others.

The blaze spread across all four of the building's floors and was raging in an area of 10,000 square meters (more than 100,000 square feet), emergency officials said. Around 300 people were involved in battling the fire, authorities said.

One firefighter died and two others were hospitalized with injuries, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry. Forty people have been evacuated from the building, the Interfax news agency reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire, and an investigation was launched. The Interfax news agency reported that the building where the business center was located was erected in the 19th century, and its decrepit state made it harder for the firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Can't play 'whac-a-mole' with vaccine supply

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording
World

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging nuclear site, vows revenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News