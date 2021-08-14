 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighting plane from Russia crashes in southern Turkey
0 comments
AP

Firefighting plane from Russia crashes in southern Turkey

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — A firefighting plane that was rented from Russia crashed Saturday in a mountainous area in southern Turkey, state media reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the amphibious Beriev BE-200 crashed while trying to land in Adana province. It said the plane was carrying five Russian army personnel and three Turkish officers.

There was no immediate word on the fate of the crew or the reason for the crash. A team to investigate the accident was dispatched.

The Anadolu news agency said the plane was linked to the Turkish General Directory of Forestry. Search and rescue teams were sent to the area in neighboring Kahramanmaras where the fire and crash were first reported. Anadolu said the plane had previously fought fires in Antalya province.

Kahramanmaras governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu that a wildfire had begun after lightning struck trees.

“We had dispatched a plane to the area but we lost communication with the plane a while ago and it crashed. The situation is very new. We dispatched many units to the area where the plane crashed,” he said.

Wildfires in Turkey's Mediterranean region began in late July and have incinerated thousands of acres of forests, mostly in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya. Turkey's forestry minister, Bekir Pakdemirli, said Thursday that 299 fires had been brought under control over 16 days by firefighters, helicopters and planes.

Eight people have died in the wildfires, which came after Turkey and the whole Mediterranean region endured a prolonged heat wave.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms.

Anadolu said the plane that crashed had also fought fires in Antalya.

——

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021
World

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.

+14
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities
World

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured another three provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, completing their sweep of the country's south in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

+20
'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response
World

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being largely tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge.

+2
Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power
World

Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power

  • Updated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin acknowledged Friday he may have lost majority support in Parliament but said he will seek the backing of opposition parties to keep his government from collapsing and promised to hold elections next year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Venice tests the 'Violin of Noah'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News